Results

Name     Place     Time

50 Freestyle

Emma Diesslin     1     0:26.69

Shae Merchant     2     0:27.00

Elle Farnsworth     15     0:32.85

Karli Bainbridge     33     0:38.77

100 Freestyle

Shae Merchant     4     1:02.73

Lindsey Baroni     6     1:03.83

Macy Matthews    17     1:16.31

Charlie Messa     19     1:19.02

100 Butterfly

Jaesa Carlson     3     1:10.75

100 Backstroke

Emma Diesslin     2     1:04.00

Jaesa Carlson     10     1:18.77

Elle Farnsworth     12     1:20.43

Charlie Messa     20     1:29.28

100 Breaststroke

Ember Hill     3     1:13.21

Tayla Young     7     1:20.99

Macy Matthews     17     1:34.39

Karli Bainbridge     21     1:37.73

200 Freestyle

Lindsey Baroni     1     2:21.46

Kasey Glaser     2     2:22.97

Rebecca Russell     3     2:33.59

Ellie King     4     2:35.27

200 Medley

Ember Hill     3     2:32.09

Cedar Lengerich     7     2:36.95

Tayla Young     8     2:39.45

500 Freestyle

Cedar Lengerich     2     6:17.73

Kasey Glaser     3     6:25.30

Rebecca Russell     6     6:31.57

Ellie King     7     6:57.54

4x50 Relay

Salida    2     1:55.32

(Kasey Glaser, Ember Hill, Jaesa Carlson, Lindsey Baroni)

Salida     10     2:14.61

(Elle Farnsworth, Macy Mathews, Charlie Messa, Rebecca Russell)

4x50 Medley Relay

Salida     1     1:59.85

(Shae Merchant, Ember Hill, Emma Diesslin, Cedar Lengerich)

Salida    4     2:09.04

(Lindsey Baroni, Tayla Young, Jaesa Carlson, Kasey Glaser)

Salida    12     2:30.67

4x100 Relay

Salida     2     4:11.42

(Cedar Lengerich, Tayla Young, Shae Merchant, Emma Diesslin)

Salida     7     5:10.79

(Ellie King, Karli Bainbridge, Charlie Messa, Rebecca Russell) 

