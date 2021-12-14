Results
Name Place Time
50 Freestyle
Emma Diesslin 1 0:26.69
Shae Merchant 2 0:27.00
Elle Farnsworth 15 0:32.85
Karli Bainbridge 33 0:38.77
100 Freestyle
Shae Merchant 4 1:02.73
Lindsey Baroni 6 1:03.83
Macy Matthews 17 1:16.31
Charlie Messa 19 1:19.02
100 Butterfly
Jaesa Carlson 3 1:10.75
100 Backstroke
Emma Diesslin 2 1:04.00
Jaesa Carlson 10 1:18.77
Elle Farnsworth 12 1:20.43
Charlie Messa 20 1:29.28
100 Breaststroke
Ember Hill 3 1:13.21
Tayla Young 7 1:20.99
Macy Matthews 17 1:34.39
Karli Bainbridge 21 1:37.73
200 Freestyle
Lindsey Baroni 1 2:21.46
Kasey Glaser 2 2:22.97
Rebecca Russell 3 2:33.59
Ellie King 4 2:35.27
200 Medley
Ember Hill 3 2:32.09
Cedar Lengerich 7 2:36.95
Tayla Young 8 2:39.45
500 Freestyle
Cedar Lengerich 2 6:17.73
Kasey Glaser 3 6:25.30
Rebecca Russell 6 6:31.57
Ellie King 7 6:57.54
4x50 Relay
Salida 2 1:55.32
(Kasey Glaser, Ember Hill, Jaesa Carlson, Lindsey Baroni)
Salida 10 2:14.61
(Elle Farnsworth, Macy Mathews, Charlie Messa, Rebecca Russell)
4x50 Medley Relay
Salida 1 1:59.85
(Shae Merchant, Ember Hill, Emma Diesslin, Cedar Lengerich)
Salida 4 2:09.04
(Lindsey Baroni, Tayla Young, Jaesa Carlson, Kasey Glaser)
Salida 12 2:30.67
4x100 Relay
Salida 2 4:11.42
(Cedar Lengerich, Tayla Young, Shae Merchant, Emma Diesslin)
Salida 7 5:10.79
(Ellie King, Karli Bainbridge, Charlie Messa, Rebecca Russell)
