Roster
Seniors
Madison Anderson
Ari Howell
Toby Lawson
Ally Post
Caitlyn Smith
Emma Wilkins
Juniors
Amy Adams
Lane Baker
J’nya Berry
Sarah Chick
Laurin Collins
Isabeau Kaess
Kira Kuhl
Megan Rhude
Quinn Smith
Sophomores
Juliana “Jules” Anch
Eva Capozza
Vanessa Christianson
Adyson Hadley
Jackie Montellano-Reyes
Makiah Parris
Hannah Wilson
Kaia Wright
Freshmen
Rian Baker
Trinity Bertolino
Megan Devenport
Lily Hersch
Raeann Shively
Emma Trollip
Caroline Wooddell
