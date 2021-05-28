Despite missing all of last season, and lots of changes occurring this year, Salida High School girls’ soccer coach Todd Bright said he is very impressed with the way this Lady Spartans team has taken on the challenges.
“This is a very talented team,” Bright said. “I am more impressed by them every day. The freshmen girls came in with so much talent. I would have liked to have a more normal year. I think they have a good chance going into the postseason, but having more time playing together would have helped.
“Some of the girls lost some things. Having a chance to play junior varsity would have helped. I feel sorry for the seniors. They accomplished a lot as sophomores. One day they are preparing to play in their junior year, and the next day it’s just gone.”
Bright said many of these girls have been playing together for years and have been well coached.
“They are working to take it to another level,” Bright said. “They are willing to listen and try new things, they ask smart questions and make the changes we ask them to during a game. I couldn’t be more proud of what this team has become.”
One of the keys to the team’s success has been the leadership of its seniors, Bright said.
“They were sophomores when they had their last full season, and now they are the leaders of this team,” Bright said. “I’ve been so impressed with how they have stepped up to lead this team.”
Coaching has been one of the keys to getting the team up to speed, and Bright said that having the help of Ben Oswald, who also coaches the Salida boys’ team and works with the younger teams during the summer, has been a huge asset.
“When he offered to help out, how could I say no?” Bright said. “His knowledge of soccer is invaluable. When you think of soccer in Salida, it’s built on all the work of Ben Oswald. I’ve been coaching for over 20 years, and I still learn things from him.”
Also helping out the team is Lara Fischlein, who came on to coach the junior varsity team. However, due to the number of players, the team was unable to field a JV team.
“She has been working with the girls in a one-on-one capacity, which has been really helpful,” Bright said. “I really wish we had a JV team, so she could grow as a coach.”
As the team prepares to finish their regular season and hopefully head into the postseason, Bright said they are excited to see how far they can go.
“The Tri-Peaks League has been pretty strong, with teams like St. Mary’s, Colorado Springs Christian School and Salida,” Bright said. “And the Denver teams are always strong. Plus we’re seeing some teams coming up from the Western Slope. But this team has the most talent I’ve seen in my 26 years of coaching. Not as much experience, but they are more impressive every day. I’m excited to see where we go from here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.