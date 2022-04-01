Randy Kapushion has returned for his second year as the Salida High School track and field head coach.
After growing up in Salida, Kapushion moved away only to return in 2007. He has been teaching and coaching ever since. “I love sports,” he said. “It’s been enjoyable the last 15 years to pass on knowledge and help them reach goals.”
The start of the season can be challenging for the team. “The first four weeks are tough,” said Kapushion. “It’s better after spring break.” He has hopes for both the girls and boys to qualify relay teams to state, but he is primarily focused on self-improvement. “As a team we just want to improve every week,” he said.
The team has faith in both Kapushion and the entire staff. “They’re super inspirational for all of us,” said senior Macy Mazzeo. In addition to serving as head coach, Kapushion focuses on coaching the team’s sprinters, while other coaches specialize in different areas. “He’s got everything down to a science,” said senior Elijah Wilcox. “I have full faith in him.”
“These kids keep me young,” Kapushion said. “It’s fun to be around.”
He is assisted by Fred Maxwell, Kieran McCarthy, Natalie Nicholson, Josh Oberleas, Chris Thompson, Austin Thompkins and Kristen Turner this season. “They’re invaluable,” said Kapushion. “Nobody can do it all.”
