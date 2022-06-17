Dear Editor:
The changes in population demographics for Chaffee County have been exceptionally rapid in the past decade. Driving to Aspen to take in a little bit of glitterati for a day is now an unneeded pastime because they have come to us.
Transients who landed in Salida only a few years ago have taken on outsized roles in local affairs without needing time to establish themselves because they have lived here longer than the newest wave.
Planning by this transient class has left long-term residents exhausted. Rules long established have been changed to accommodate a cohort of wealthy retirees who assume that membership in a SteamPlant committee is akin to godliness. The term “character of Salida” marginalizes the working class in favor of the artistic class who assume importance.
The Salida City Council has found one goal it can agree on. There should be a Tesla in every driveway. In the case of the Salida Bottling Company that driveway is a parking garage and a tall building with rooftop seating to raise the height of those noses that would look down on those who can no longer afford to walk on the sidewalks below those noses. Adding the label of “inclusionary” housing for residents at costs upwards of a half-million dollars demeans every wage earner in this valley.
Don’t call that progress or progressive.
Kirby Perschbacher,
Salida
