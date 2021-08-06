While indoor and outdoor performances are being allowed, at least at this point in time, COVID-19 restrictions still apply.
Performances with speech or singing or instruments should be 12 feet from patrons if the performer is wearing a mask. If no mask, the rule is 25 feet from spectators.
Unvaccinated performers should wear masks, and some venues may require masks while performing. Performances with no forced exhalation involved, such as piano and harp, should be a minimum of 6 feet from patrons, but 12 feet is preferred.
Players who have any symptoms should be checked and if exposed to a symptomatic person (within 6 feet for 10 minutes), they should not participate and self-quarantine unless they are fully vaccinated.
When necessary, barriers should be installed to minimize travel of aerosolized particles.
Performers should have an entrance/exit separate from patrons when possible.
Performers are not included in the capacity limits for events with more than 100 attendees as long as they don’t join the spectator areas.
High-touch areas and equipment like microphones, props, etc. should be disinfected between uses.
