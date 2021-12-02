Date                 Time                        Type                             Location

Dec. 3               5 p.m.                     Dual vs. Basalt               Salida High School

Dec. 4               TBD                         Tournament                    Buena Vista High School

Dec. 11              8:15 a.m.                Tournament                    Salida High School

Dec. 18              TBD                        Tournament                    Sheridan High School

Jan 6.                 TBD                        Dual                              Florence High School

Jan. 8                 TBD                       Tournament                    Pueblo South High School

Jan. 14               TBD                       Tournament                    Florence High School

Jan. 15               TBD                       Tournament                    Florence High School

Jan. 22               TBD                       Tournament                    Trinidad High School

Feb. 5                 TBD                       League Tournament         Buena Vista High School

Feb. 11-12          TBD                       Regionals                        TBA

Feb. 17-19          TBD                       State                              TBA

* As of Nov. 21

