Date Time Type Location
Dec. 3 5 p.m. Dual vs. Basalt Salida High School
Dec. 4 TBD Tournament Buena Vista High School
Dec. 11 8:15 a.m. Tournament Salida High School
Dec. 18 TBD Tournament Sheridan High School
Jan 6. TBD Dual Florence High School
Jan. 8 TBD Tournament Pueblo South High School
Jan. 14 TBD Tournament Florence High School
Jan. 15 TBD Tournament Florence High School
Jan. 22 TBD Tournament Trinidad High School
Feb. 5 TBD League Tournament Buena Vista High School
Feb. 11-12 TBD Regionals TBA
Feb. 17-19 TBD State TBA
* As of Nov. 21
