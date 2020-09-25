Requirements for CWD processing reimbursement
As in the past, CPW will reimburse costs incurred from processing CWD-positive animals.
The standard rate will be up to $100 for animals noncommercially processed and up to $200 for deer and elk that are commercially processed. The maximum reimbursement for commercial processing moose is $250.
To be reimbursed for processing costs, you must have:
1. Hunting license showing CID number
2. CWD head tag
3. Proof of payment:
a. Credit card slip
b. Copy of both the front and back of canceled check
c. Receipt showing cash payment
d. Itemized invoice (if processor can provide one)
