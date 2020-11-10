Following his retirement from Salida High School, Dick Dixon was honored in the U.S. House of Representatives by Rep. Scott McInnis (R-Colo) of Colorado’s third district, which then included Chaffee County.
McInnis’ remarks were entered into the U.S. Congressional Record June 14, 1999.
“Mr. Speaker, I would like to take a moment to honor and recognize Mr. Dick Dixon of Salida, Colorado.
“Mr. Dixon has touched many lives as a teacher of Western history and journalism at Salida High School, and I would like to recognize his hard work, dedication, and achievements.
“Mr. Dixon is a man of great experience who has received state and national awards, dined with the Governor, and taken the Tenderfoot Times student newspaper of Salida High School to greatness.
“After his arrival, the student newspaper began winning numerous awards and became one of the most recognized high school newspapers in Colorado.
“Mr. Dixon guided the newspaper team to three national Gold Crown awards, a Peacemaker honor and a rank as one of the top high school newspapers in the nation.
Dixon also helped his students win many Colorado High School Press Association sweepstakes awards which gave them the opportunity to have lunch at the Governor’s Mansion.
“Though students changed each year, Dixon remained consistent in his drive and dedication, and continued to inspire greatness in his staff.
“His strength and presence at Salida High School will truly be missed.
“Mr. Dixon not only taught, but for 12 years he also worked for the Pueblo Chieftain as the Salida correspondent.
“His lessons came to life as students heard his words of wisdom on covering the news, and then were able to read his bylines and see his photographs in the Chieftain.
“Mr. Dixon led by example and his work and lessons will continue to inspire.
“Mr. Speaker, I would like to say thank you to Mr. Dick Dixon for touching the lives of many and for inspiring the youth of Salida.
“Individuals such as Mr. Dixon who dedicate so much time and energy into shaping the minds of students and ensuring a bright future for all are to be appreciated.
“I would like to congratulate Mr. Dixon on a job well done and wish him the best of luck in all his future endeavors.”
