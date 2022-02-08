Allan Scott Lockhart, 82, of Salida died Jan. 20, 2022, at his home with his wife of 22 years, Ruth Ann Lockhart, and his four-legged friend, Miss Crumpy, by his side.
He was born Feb. 14, 1939, in Gary, Indiana, to Gwyneth A. (King) Lockhart and Ross Asbury Lockhart.
After graduating from Crown Point High School in Crown Point, Indiana, he furthered his education at Purdue University, where he enjoyed being part of the university’s marching band and graduated with a bachelor of science degree.
While at Purdue he formed his own dance band with fellow classmates.
Following graduation, he spent many years working in quality assurance in the nuclear energy industry.
Friends and family said he lived life to the fullest and pursued many hobbies with a passion.
He loved the outdoors, especially a good game of golf with his closest friend, Craig Anderson.
He was a member of the National Rifle Association and enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and camping with his family.
He was also an avid aviator, having earned his pilot’s license.
Family game nights were very important and could become quite competitive.
His love for music began at a young age and was a large part of his life.
His mother taught him to play the piano and discovered he was quite gifted, even composing his own music.
Friends and family said there was not an instrument he could not play.
Mr. Lockhart was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ronald Lockhart.
Survivors include his wife; former wife, Irene C. Lockhart; children, Allyson (Greg) Noyes, Tim (Debbie) Lockhart, Karen (Michael) Litton and Ryan Lockhart; and grandchildren, Geoff Noyes, Jessica Noyes and Casey Litton.
In lieu of flowers or a donation, friends are asked to raise a glass of their favorite beverage and share their favorite memory of Mr. Lockhart.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
