Place Name Time
1 Garrett Lundberg 10:03
2 Aaron Blondeau 11:13
3 Nathan Musolff 11:25
4 Bryan Jackson 12:39
5 Wes Temple 13:16
6 Beckham Johnson 14:30
7 Andrew Smith 15:20
8 Nathan Miller 15:29
9 Wendell Shomion 16:16
10 Johnny Bischoff 17:02
11 Rob Ellis 17:48
12 Donavan Paschall 18:27
13 Braeden Johnson 18:30
14 Sawyer Pack 19:25
15 Kelsey Temple 19:30
16 Tessa Lance 19:40
17 Ashton McGovern 20:03
18 Aaliyah McGovern 20:03
19 Alberto Correa 20:15
20 Nora Paschall 21:02
21 Leah Paschall 22:27
22 Neil McLelland 23:03
23 Jackson Shomion 24:43
24 Eiley Blondeau 26:44
25 Livia Blondeau 26:47
26 Marty Pack 28:55
27 Michael McGovern 29:16
28 Mandy Paschall 31:09
29 Anna Paschall 31:09
30 Koa McGovern 33:31
31 Kian McGovern 33.31
32 Jason Chernofsky/
Rhys Chernofsky 36:23
33 Jill Frank 40:29
34 Channey Hansen 43:29
35 Isabel Gordillo 43:50
36 Adelaide Leavans 43:56
