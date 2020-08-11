Place      Name                          Time

1             Garrett Lundberg         10:03

2             Aaron Blondeau           11:13

3             Nathan Musolff            11:25

4             Bryan Jackson             12:39

5             Wes Temple                 13:16

6             Beckham Johnson        14:30

7             Andrew Smith             15:20

8             Nathan Miller              15:29

9             Wendell Shomion        16:16

10           Johnny Bischoff           17:02

11           Rob Ellis                     17:48

12           Donavan Paschall        18:27

13           Braeden Johnson         18:30

14           Sawyer Pack               19:25

15           Kelsey Temple             19:30

16           Tessa Lance                19:40

17           Ashton McGovern        20:03

18           Aaliyah McGovern       20:03

19           Alberto Correa           20:15

20           Nora Paschall             21:02

21           Leah Paschall             22:27

22           Neil McLelland            23:03

23           Jackson Shomion        24:43

24           Eiley Blondeau           26:44

25            Livia Blondeau          26:47

26            Marty Pack               28:55

27            Michael McGovern     29:16

28            Mandy Paschall         31:09

29            Anna Paschall           31:09

30            Koa McGovern          33:31

31            Kian McGovern         33.31

32            Jason Chernofsky/

                Rhys Chernofsky      36:23

33             Jill Frank                 40:29

34             Channey Hansen      43:29

35             Isabel Gordillo         43:50

36             Adelaide Leavans     43:56

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.