Under the state’s COVID-19 dial level orange – high risk the following restrictions are:
• High risk populations are strongly advised to stay at home. They are eligible for worker benefits and mandatory prioritization for remote work.
• Counties are not eligible for variances.
• Personal gathering size is limited to up to 10 from no more than two households.
• Childcare may remain open.
• In-person instruction is suggested for preschool-12th grade and move to hybrid or remote as appropriate.
• Higher education may be in-person, hybrid or remote as appropriate.
• Places of worship and life rites (indoor unseated and indoor seated) is capped at 25 percent capacity or 50 people, whichever is fewer.
• Places of worship and life rites outdoors must provide six feet between parties outdoors per local zoning.
• Restaurants indoors may operate with 25 percent capacity or 50 people, whichever is fewer.
• Restaurants outdoors may operate with six feet between parties outdoors per local zoning.
• Last call will be at 10 p.m. on premises.
• Non-critical manufacturing may operate with 25 percent capacity or 50 people, whichever is fewer.
• Offices may operate at 25 percent capacity, remote work is strongly encouraged.
• Bars are closed.
• Gyms and fitness centers may operate with 25 percent capacity or 25 people indoors, whichever is fewer, or outdoors in groups fewer than 10.
• Group sports and camps may be held virtually or outdoors in groups of fewer than 10.
• Critical and non-critical retail may operate at 50 percent capacity with increased curbside pick up and delivery. Dedicated senior and at-risk hours are encouraged.
• Personal services may operate at 25 percent capacity or 25 people, whichever is less.
• Limited health care settings may operate at 25 percent capacity or 25 people, whichever is fewer.
• Indoor seated or unseated events and entertainment may operate at 25 percent capacity or 50 people, whichever is fewer.
• Outdoor seated or unseated events and entertainment may operate at 25 percent capacity or 75 people, whichever is fewer.
• Outdoor guided services may operate at 25 percent capacity or 10 people, whichever is fewer.
