Seniors

Gus Argys

Mike Argys

Tim Berry, captain

Ed Budd

Doug Davis

Sandy Ferraro

Dick Jay

Leo Leonardi

Steve Lucero, captain

Tom Murphy

Rick Myers

Dave Reekers

Dave Salvi, captain

John Stokes

Rich Young

Juniors

Steve Davis

Dave Farley

Rick Graf

Dave Kaess

Larry Medina

Mike Nance

George Osborne

Jim Passarelli

Anthony Tafoya

Ken Teter

Sophomores

Terry Gipson

Gordon Gardunio

Sam Johnson

Anthony Marchase

Steve Tafoya

John Thorpe

Freshmen

Rex Bell

Randy Myers

Coaches

Head coach Joe Hergert

Jim Gentile

John Quirin

Tom Breunich

All-State players

Senior Dave Salvi

Senior John Stokes

Senior Rich Young

Junior Steve Davis

Senior Steve Lucero

Sophomore Terry Gipson

All-Conference players

Offense

Senior Rich Young 

Senior Tom Murphy

Senior Rick Myers

Junior Steve Davis

Senior Captain Dave Salvi 

Junior Larry Medina

Sophomore Terry Gipson 

Senior Captain Tim Berry

Senior Ed Budd

Defense

Junior George Osborne

Senior John Stokes

Senior Tim Berry

Junior Jim Passarelli

Senior Steve Lucero

Senior Leo Leonardi

Senior Doug Davis

Senior Rich Young

Senior Mike Argys

1971 season statistics 

Salida 28 vs. Sanford 0

Salida 35 vs. Olathe 28

Salida 41 vs. Las Animas 19

Salida 70 vs. Florence 6

Salida 32 vs. Fountain 6

Salida 64 vs. Woodland Park 3

Salida 36 vs. Manitou 0

Salida 29 vs. Leadville 0

Salida 57 vs. Buena Vista 0

Salida 48 vs. Lewis Palmer 8

Quarterfinals – Salida 42 vs. Fort Lupton 12

Semifinals – Salida 37 vs. Lafayette 18

State Finals – Salida 32 vs. Monte Vista 0

Season offensive stats

Season passing yards – 2,256

Season rushing yards – 3,011

Season total yards gained – 5,267

Season total points scored – 551

Season defensive stats

Held opponents to 1,935 yards

25 interceptions

19 recovered opposition fumbles

Held opponents to 100 points 

Five shut-outs including State Championship

Championship game stats

 

                           1st    2nd     3rd    4th     Final

Salida                     6      12      14       0       32

Monte Vista             0        0        0       0        0

                           Salida        Monte Vista

First downs               20                     10

Rushing yards         296                   107

Passing yards            87                    47

Passes                4-11-1              3-11-2

Punts                    4-37                  6-29

Fumbles lost               0                      0

Yards penalized          95                    79

