Seniors
Gus Argys
Mike Argys
Tim Berry, captain
Ed Budd
Doug Davis
Sandy Ferraro
Dick Jay
Leo Leonardi
Steve Lucero, captain
Tom Murphy
Rick Myers
Dave Reekers
Dave Salvi, captain
John Stokes
Rich Young
Juniors
Steve Davis
Dave Farley
Rick Graf
Dave Kaess
Larry Medina
Mike Nance
George Osborne
Jim Passarelli
Anthony Tafoya
Ken Teter
Sophomores
Terry Gipson
Gordon Gardunio
Sam Johnson
Anthony Marchase
Steve Tafoya
John Thorpe
Freshmen
Rex Bell
Randy Myers
Coaches
Head coach Joe Hergert
Jim Gentile
John Quirin
Tom Breunich
All-State players
Senior Dave Salvi
Senior John Stokes
Senior Rich Young
Junior Steve Davis
Senior Steve Lucero
Sophomore Terry Gipson
All-Conference players
Offense
Senior Rich Young
Senior Tom Murphy
Senior Rick Myers
Junior Steve Davis
Senior Captain Dave Salvi
Junior Larry Medina
Sophomore Terry Gipson
Senior Captain Tim Berry
Senior Ed Budd
Defense
Junior George Osborne
Senior John Stokes
Senior Tim Berry
Junior Jim Passarelli
Senior Steve Lucero
Senior Leo Leonardi
Senior Doug Davis
Senior Rich Young
Senior Mike Argys
1971 season statistics
Salida 28 vs. Sanford 0
Salida 35 vs. Olathe 28
Salida 41 vs. Las Animas 19
Salida 70 vs. Florence 6
Salida 32 vs. Fountain 6
Salida 64 vs. Woodland Park 3
Salida 36 vs. Manitou 0
Salida 29 vs. Leadville 0
Salida 57 vs. Buena Vista 0
Salida 48 vs. Lewis Palmer 8
Quarterfinals – Salida 42 vs. Fort Lupton 12
Semifinals – Salida 37 vs. Lafayette 18
State Finals – Salida 32 vs. Monte Vista 0
Season offensive stats
Season passing yards – 2,256
Season rushing yards – 3,011
Season total yards gained – 5,267
Season total points scored – 551
Season defensive stats
Held opponents to 1,935 yards
25 interceptions
19 recovered opposition fumbles
Held opponents to 100 points
Five shut-outs including State Championship
Championship game stats
1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
Salida 6 12 14 0 32
Monte Vista 0 0 0 0 0
Salida Monte Vista
First downs 20 10
Rushing yards 296 107
Passing yards 87 47
Passes 4-11-1 3-11-2
Punts 4-37 6-29
Fumbles lost 0 0
Yards penalized 95 79
