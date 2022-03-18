by Joseph Bahr
Mail Staff Writer
Josh Bechtel is back at the helm for his seventh season coaching the tennis team. He said his philosophy as a coach is to “create as much fun as possible.” He added that “competitiveness is fun.”
After winning regional championships for the first time last season, Bechtel is hoping the success continues. “I’d love to match that,” he said, “and qualify as many girls for state as possible.” He said Salida has a lot of returning players this season, which helps their chances of a repeat. More than 10 players are returning for the Lady Spartans. Many of the players have been playing year-round. He said, “I’m excited to see how that translates to our whole team.”
In addition to repeating at the regional tournament, Bechtel wants to win league this season. Salida was in reach of the league championship last time but fell just short, finishing second.
The Lady Spartans have one of their largest groups of freshmen with six new players joining the squad this season. They are inexperienced but excited to play. He said, “Most girls have never held a racket before.” He believes they will pick up the sport fast and said he expects a lot of the new girls to contribute at the varsity level this season.
Bechtel played almost every sport growing up, including tennis. Among the aspects he loves about tennis is that it can be a lifelong sport for the girls and the team atmosphere. He said, “They’ve been super supportive of each other.”
Bechtel will be assisted by coach Mike Mendocino this season.
