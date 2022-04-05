The upcoming election for Salida Hospital District board of directors members is set for 7 a.m.-7 p.m. May 3.
Those who are eligible to vote in the board election include residents of the hospital district, regardless of whether they own property, or owners of real or personal taxable property within the special district (or their spouse/civil union partner) who owns the property in their name.
The Salida Hospital District includes residents of Chaffee, Fremont and Saguache counties.
The following are designated polling places for the election:
• Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, second-floor conference rooms, 1000 Rush Drive, Salida.
• Chaffee County Annex, 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista.
Ballots will be available at both locations on May 3.
Absentee ballots will be available.
Applications for and return of absentee voter ballots may be filed with, and replacement ballots may be received from, Juanita Ward, designated election official of the Salida Hospital District, at 1000 Rush Drive, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. until 2 p.m. April 29.
To fill out an application for an absentee ballot, visit hrrmc.com/about-us/board-of-directors/hrrmc-board-election.
Applications for absentee ballots are available in English and Spanish.
