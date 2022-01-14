Leland Charles “Lee” Lively, 89, of Buena Vista died Jan. 3, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family.
He was born April 11, 1932, in Alamosa to Myrtle and LaSalle Lively.
He attended Alamosa public schools and graduated from St. John’s Military School in Salina, Kansas.
In April 1951 he joined the U.S. Navy and served as an aviation ordnanceman aboard an aircraft carrier during the Korean War.
He received an honorable discharge in 1955.
After returning home to Colorado, Mr. Lively earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Adams State University.
Following graduation, he worked for Climax Molybdenum Co. in Leadville and then returned to Alamosa, where he received a master’s degree and teaching certificate.
He started his teaching career in 1968 in Lake County School District in Leadville.
In 1974, while on sabbatical, he earned his principal’s license from the University of Colorado Boulder.
He served as an assistant principal at Lamar High School, and in 1980 he became principal of Buena Vista High School until he retired in 1988.
During that time, he was instrumental in establishing Chaffee County High School and volunteered there after his retirement.
He married Diane Burnham in 1974, and they raised three daughters.
Mr. Lively was an outdoorsman and spent his time playing golf, hunting, fishing and horseback riding.
He loved opera and in 2013 had the chance to tour the Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center in New York City.
He also enjoyed reading, traveling with his family and was an avid sports fan.
Friends and family said Mr. Lively was a well-respected school administrator and teacher, an advocate for youth in the community and a loving and dedicated husband and father.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Col. Richard Lively.
Survivors include his wife; daughters, Cheryl of Longwood, Florida, Deborah of Erie, Theresa (P.J.) Gilson of Salida and Alice (Andrew) Forschmiedt of Erie; and grandchildren, Shilo, Rudy, Christina, Kellen, Brooke, Jackson and Huck Charles.
A celebration of his life will be held in the Buena Vista area in the coming weeks.
Memorial donations may be made to Chaffee County High School through donations to Buena Vista Community Education Assistance Fund, Attention: Janice Martin, P.O. Box 2027, Buena Vista, CO 81211. Indicate the gift is in memory of Leland C. Lively.
Memorial donations may also be made to the National Ataxia Foundation, an organization that “works to accelerate the development of treatments and a cure while working to improve the lives of those living with ataxia” at ataxia.org.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
