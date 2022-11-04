Dear Editor:
Re: “Just look for Democrat on your ballot.”
Just to be clear, Frank Waxman, are you advocating voting for a political label rather than finding out a candidate’s position on the issues?
Please everyone, investigate and know why you are casting your vote for an issue or candidate. To vote straight Republican or Democrat is irresponsible.
Clint Lawrence,
Salida
