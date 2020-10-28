Keith Baker

June 9 Filing

Contributions – $7,530

Expenditures – $1,909.04

Finished – $6,430.96

June 26 Filing

Contributions – $6,205

Expenditures – $3,822.59

Finished – $8,813.37

July 30 Filing

Contributions – $9,330

Non-Monetary contributions – $543.61

Expenditures – $2,140.49

Finished – $16,002.88

Oct. 13 Filing

Contributions – $16,161.20

Non-Monetary contributions – $4,506.33

Expenditures – $21,082.19

Non-Monetary expenditures – $2,133.10

Finished – $11,097.89

Major Contributors

Joanne Allen – $1,000

Douglas Brady – $2,000

Susan Curtis – $1,000

Jeffrey Portman – $2,500

Lisa Portman – $2,500

Hannah Hannah

June 9 Filing

Contributions – $4,985

Expenditures – $1,037.30

Finished – $3,947.70

June 26 Filing

Contributions – $3,100

Expenditures – $0

Finished – $7,047.70

July 30 Filing

Contributions – $3,480

Expenditures – $5,542.51

Finished – $4,985.19

Oct. 13 Filing

Contributions – $11,285

Non-Monetary contributions – $1,829.83

Expenditures – $9,555.08

Finished – $6,715.11

Major Contributors

Chaffee County Republican Central Committee – $3,000

David Magnone – $1,152 (Non-monetary: Radio Ads)

Bonnie Davis

Oct. 13 Filing

Contributions – $450

Expenditures – $827.13

Finished – ($377.13)

Major Contributors

None

Major contributors are defined as $1,000 or more.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.