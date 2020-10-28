Keith Baker
June 9 Filing
Contributions – $7,530
Expenditures – $1,909.04
Finished – $6,430.96
June 26 Filing
Contributions – $6,205
Expenditures – $3,822.59
Finished – $8,813.37
July 30 Filing
Contributions – $9,330
Non-Monetary contributions – $543.61
Expenditures – $2,140.49
Finished – $16,002.88
Oct. 13 Filing
Contributions – $16,161.20
Non-Monetary contributions – $4,506.33
Expenditures – $21,082.19
Non-Monetary expenditures – $2,133.10
Finished – $11,097.89
Major Contributors
Joanne Allen – $1,000
Douglas Brady – $2,000
Susan Curtis – $1,000
Jeffrey Portman – $2,500
Lisa Portman – $2,500
Hannah Hannah
June 9 Filing
Contributions – $4,985
Expenditures – $1,037.30
Finished – $3,947.70
June 26 Filing
Contributions – $3,100
Expenditures – $0
Finished – $7,047.70
July 30 Filing
Contributions – $3,480
Expenditures – $5,542.51
Finished – $4,985.19
Oct. 13 Filing
Contributions – $11,285
Non-Monetary contributions – $1,829.83
Expenditures – $9,555.08
Finished – $6,715.11
Major Contributors
Chaffee County Republican Central Committee – $3,000
David Magnone – $1,152 (Non-monetary: Radio Ads)
Bonnie Davis
Oct. 13 Filing
Contributions – $450
Expenditures – $827.13
Finished – ($377.13)
Major Contributors
None
Major contributors are defined as $1,000 or more.
