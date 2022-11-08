Ark Valley Helping Hands is seeking volunteers to shovel snow for older adults in the community each winter.
The organization is looking for people to be primary shovelers or backup shovelers for one to two homes, to help keep the homes safe for older adults, a press release stated.
Anyone interested in getting involved can contact Aubrey at 719-530-1198.
