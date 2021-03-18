On the front page story of the March 11 e-edition, “Corner renovation begins,” the story states that the eventual building that will be built at the site of the “old Texaco station” on the corner of East Main and U.S. 24 will be a welcome center.
It is unknown at this point what the purpose of the building that will be built on that property will be, however, the town of Buena Vista is not investing in a welcome center.
The town holds a lease on the property that expires once the owner of the property begins construction on the building.
During that lease period, the town will use the property as the site of a temporary public park, but the building that is ultimately built in its place will not be a town project.
The Times regrets any confusion this error may have caused.
