“Sixteen hours ago an American airplane dropped one bomb on Hiroshima and destroyed its usefulness to the enemy... . If they do not now accept our terms they may expect a rain of ruin from the air, the likes of which has never been seen on this earth”
Harry S. Truman
33rd President of the United States
