Salida High School girls’ swimming coach Wendy Gorie thinks she has a strong team this year.
The team lost three fast seniors, all of whom made relay or individual competition in state, but all of the girls on the team have swum before, even the freshmen, she said.
Most of the girls have swum on the summer Salida Cyclones team since they were little, Gorie said. “It’s a very well-gelled team.” There are six seniors and five freshmen on the team.
While Gorie foresees certain events as being difficult for the team to fill, the entire team has a strong work ethic, and all of the girls are very close.
She said she most looks forward to spending time with the girls at meets and watching them grow. She believes the team’s goal is to place in the top two or three at the league meet, and she hopes to get eight or nine swimmers to qualify for state.
Gorie said she wants to impart a hard work ethic and character development to the team. By the end of the season she hopes their hard work will have paid off.
Gorie was born and raised in West Texas and was a swimmer for 12 years up through college, starting to compete nationally at 11 years old.
She became an assistant high school swim coach at Clear Lake High School in Houston, where she taught mathematics. “Teaching is what I feel like my strength is,” she said.
Gorie moved to Salida in 2010. She became Salida High School head swim coach in 2017 after four years of assisting.
In a team, Gorie said she values work ethic, moral character and good sportsmanship.
