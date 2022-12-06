Elmer Wayne Bartlow, 92, of Buena Vista died Nov. 29, 2022, at his home.
He was born June 2, 1930, in Woods County, Oklahoma, to Earl and Rachel Bartlow.
He grew up with eight siblings.
He was a survivor from birth. He and his twin weighed in at approximately 2 pounds each.
Due to the Depression era, his family suffered many hardships.
He overcame those hardships and served as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army in the Korean War with three of his brothers.
He returned to marry and began his family and career with the Santa Fe Railroad.
Mr. Bartlow lived in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Colorado and developed many friendships.
Friends and family said he never had a bad thing to say about anyone and loved and was loved by many.
They said he loved his faith, family, fishing and homemade ice cream.
They said he was a noble patriot, husband, father and grandfather and a solid follower of Christ, and “his kind will not be seen again to our nation’s loss.”
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Marilyn (Bay) Bartlow; children, Vickie (Harry) Ricke, Terry (Gina) Bartlow and Travis (Nancy) Bartlow; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
His memorial service is planned for 1 p.m. Dec. 17, 2022, at Mountain View Church of Christ in Buena Vista.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
