Salida photographer’s work also graces Denver building

Visitors to the Vectra Bank Corporate Center in the Denver Tech Center are treated to two doses of Salida’s art riches. Along with Leslie Jorgensen’s four murals, the walls feature 12 photographs from Salida professional photographer Lars Leber.
The 30-by-45-inch prints – from photos taken all over Colorado, Leber said – feature wildflowers, snowy landscapes, water, fall colors and more.
Leber, who relocated his business from Colorado Springs to Salida in 2021 (and is loving it, he said), was contacted for the project by Denver art consultant Liz Graham, who helped select the 12 images from his portfolio.
To view his work and for more information, visit larsleber.com.
