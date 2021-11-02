Chaffee County’s two-week case count was 140 as of Monday, with a positivity rate of 4.39 percent.
Chaffee County Public Health plans to hold a booster clinic with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for those 18 and older from noon-4 p.m. Nov. 9 and 10 at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
Those seeking a Moderna booster must be six months out from their most recent COVID-19 vaccination.
Those who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine need only be two months out.
Because the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has shown lower effectiveness, a booster is recommended regardless of age or risk factors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.