Public defender Magdalena Rosa entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity Wednesday on behalf of her client Robert Roberts, who faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder.
Roberts appeared by Webex from the Chaffee County Detention Center.
He was arrested Oct. 17 following an alleged attack on his mother, Dennie Massaro, in which she received a 6-inch laceration on the neck.
A box cutter was recovered at the scene.
The arrest affidavit states Roberts told Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Sanders, “God made me do it” when asked what happened.
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy accepted the plea and ordered a sanity evaluation for Roberts as required by statute.
Roberts’ next court date will be 2 p.m. April 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.