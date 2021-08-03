4-H Dog Show results
Lily Sparks Grand Champion
Lily Egbert Reserve Grand Champion
Abigail Daley Third
Showmanship
Lily Egbert First
Lily Sparks Second
Abigail Daley Third
Obedience
Lily Sparks First
Lily Egbert Second
Abigail Daley Third
Rally
Lily Sparks First
Lily Egbert First
Abigail Daley Third
