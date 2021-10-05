Dear Editor:
I am thrilled to find out that Mandy Paschall is running for school board. I have known Mandy since her family moved here to Salida over three years ago. Immediately I loved Mandy’s openness to listen to others and understand where they come from.
I have sat on the Longfellow Accountability Committee and District Accountability Committee for the last four years and care greatly about our community’s schools. Mandy also is passionate about our community and strengthening our schools.
One area Mandy feels passionate about is the continued support that students receive both academically and emotionally. It is well documented how important emotional security is for the success of students and continuing and strengthening our district’s commitment to this area within our schools is something that Mandy is willing to advocate for.
Mandy has a wonderful ability to communicate and express herself and is not timid about speaking up and challenging others around her to think critically about issues and ideas. She will be a great leader and listener and will bring fresh new energy to our district’s school board. Join me and vote for Mandy to represent our voices from the community.
Whitney McGovern,
Salida parent and business owner
