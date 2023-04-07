Raise your hand if you’ve ever felt like you were different than everyone else, that you didn’t belong?
Growing up in my small mountain town I spent most of my time watching others, observing. Most of the people in my town are white and don’t speak Spanish. My parents were both immigrants and my dad was deported twice. The second time he was targeted for being different, for simply being Hispanic. I was in the sixth grade when he was sent back to Mexico for the last time. For a while, it made me question and even reject who I was.
Since I became a member of my Club 10 years ago, I’ve learned the importance of acceptance. I see kids who come to the club, who do not speak English, who are shy, who are trying to find themselves, and who are in need of support. I see them and I want to help them, because we help ourselves by helping others.
My mom has always shown me what it means to have a work ethic, drive and independence. She has worked tirelessly to make life better for the both of us, working one job after another.
At the Club, there have always been kids trying to find themselves. A few years ago there was a group who used to struggle. Actually, they seemed to enjoy wreaking havoc on others. I watched as the staff tried everything to get them on a better path. There was one boy in particular, Holden, who seemed to be having a hard time every day. I had never been one to reach out when someone needed support. I didn’t know how to step in and help.
Something clicked for me one day after Holden became hysterical. I was brave enough to insert myself into his situation. Honestly, I was still unable to say anything to him, but I felt like he needed me. So … I simply sat down next to him on the stairs. I was quiet. He first told me to get lost – actually he said something much worse – but I stayed by him and stayed quiet. I felt like his ally, just sitting beside him. Eventually he looked at me and knew I was there for him.
I want to thank staff members like Mr. Matt. It was Matt who showed me how compassion can help others.
If someone tells you something over and over again, you start to believe it. Club staff have always believed in me and now I believe in myself. I am somebody, in my rural town, in my school, my community and especially at the Boys & Girls Club.
Last year, Ms. Kiki asked me if I’d like to be part of the mission of guiding kids at my Club. “I want you to teach art because you are a great artist and the kids look up to you, they see you as an ally. You can be somebody to somebody, every day. You are a leader.
I’d been working at the coffee shop since I was 13, but remembering how I found support at the Club, I wanted to do the same. My days are now spent helping kids at the Club. I teach art, and I’ve learned that sharing my passion is something I want to continue in the future. I do whatever is needed at my Club. Like translating for those who do not speak English, or just sitting quietly next to a kid who just needs someone to show compassion.
My name is Irene Alvarez. I’m an artist, a Boys & Girls Club member and a leader. Thanks to everyone in this room for believing in kids like me. I know what it means to be somebody to somebody.
