Collegiate Peaks Bank, a division of Glacier Bancorp, announced it has added Joe Smith and Rich Mancuso to its Salida branch.
Smith joins the bank as a commercial loan manager and Mancuso as a commercial loan officer, a press release stated.
Smith is a Salida native who has more than 15 years of banking experience and focuses primarily on small business and commercial loans. He is a member of the Salida school board, serving as board president, and is a member of the Chaffee County Economic Development Corp., serving as vice chair.
Mancuso has more than three years of banking experience, also focusing on small business and commercial loans. Prior to his banking career, Mancuso worked for six years at a local insurance agency. He is a board member of Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation’s Salida chapter.
Founded in the 1980s in Buena Vista, Collegiate Peaks Bank has branch locations in Denver, RiNo (River North), the Denver Tech Center, Salida and Buena Vista. In 2018 the bank was acquired by Glacier Bancorp Inc., headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.
