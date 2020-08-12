U.S. equity market closed the day lower, with most sectors landing in the negative territory.
The U.S. producer price index for final demand was up 0.6 percent on a month-over-month basis in July, gaining for the first time in six months, while small business optimism index lost ground in July, declining from 100.6 to 98.8.
Boeing lost another 43 orders for 737 MAX planes in July, bringing total cancellations for the jets to 400 this year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 105 points.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 1,025,549,536. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold fell $91.80 to $1,932.60 and crude oil fell $.38 to $41.56 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.33 percent while the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at .64 percent.
