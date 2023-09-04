“Work hard, have fun, go out and do your best.” That is the mentality mountain bike head coach Rob Kelley hopes to instill in his team this season.
Last year the team placed fifth in Division 1, and they hope to build on that this year, he said.
Kelley has been coach since 2018, taking over from James Harmeyer. He has been racing bikes since 1980, and prior to coaching for the high school team, since 2007, he was a coach at a coaching company called Training Bible Cycling, which he now owns.
Kelley is originally from St. Charles, Illinois. He attended Eastern Illinois University and studied business and speech.
Kelley wrestled in high school and college and raced bikes from age 12-17 in BMX. He started with road bikes in his junior year of college.
“I feel comfortable asking them to do things … that I’ve done a thousand times,” he said. Having grown up racing bikes, he said he can relate to how the kids feel.
“Kids are so much different than adults,” he said. “When you’re dealing with 30 kids it’s something you have to learn how to do effectively.” There are 18 coaches for the team, as the group splits into five or six groups based on ability level, he said, and each group requires a coach or two.
New coaches this year include Jason Blomquist, Cary Smith, Jessica Downing, Ethan Printy, Emily Price, Mike Harris and Chaz Hogenauer.
This season, more focus will be put toward specific skills, Kelley said, not just training on sprints and hills, but also navigating turns and gaining better balance.
“I’d say our biggest challenge is the fact Durango is now a Division 1 team, and Durango is the best program in the country,” he said. “So if we win one of these regional races, that would be an amazing accomplishment. It’s possible, but everybody would have to have their very best day for that to happen.”
Team manager Kim Smith has been coaching five years, and this is her third year managing. She is a lifelong athlete and competed in swimming in high school. Smith grew up mostly along the coast of California and has lived in Colorado for 20 years now and in Salida for seven years. She has been mountain biking for 15 years.
“Our team specifically, I think we just have the most amazing culture. We’re inclusive, the kids give back, we all work hard, ” Smith said. A lot of the kids started training over the summer, she said, and because of their work ethic, their goals are there for the taking.
