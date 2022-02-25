The RWR project is proposing to move 22,000 acre-feet per year.
“That is a ton of water,” Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy Director Terry Scanga said.
Scanga pointed out that an acre is about the same size as a football field, so that amount of water would be the same as 22,000 football fields covered in 1 foot of water.
Another way to look at it is that 1 acre-foot of water is 325,851 gallons, so 22,000 acre-feet of water per year would be 7,160,722,000 gallons of water every year.
“It takes about 1 acre-foot of water for every three households,” Scanga said.
That water, however, is fully consumable water, which can be used over and over again. Scanga said you could probably multiply that use three times through reuse.
