In spite of having a collection of about 300 cookbooks, I find my best recipes are still the ones in my little plastic file box.
You know the ones. They’re covered with grease spots and dabs of chocolate and evidence of other ingredients indicating they have been well used over the years.
So today’s recipes include a few favorites from that collection. I resolved to clean out the recipe box, but most of the time they end up staying there because I never know when I might want them!
Apple Pancake
(This one is a family favorite. One pancake serves two people. I use a special round pan that looks like of like a wok, but a 9-by-13-inch cake pan will work.)
2 Granny Smith apples, peeled and sliced thin
4 tablespoons butter
½ cup milk
3 eggs
½ cup flour
¼ pound butter (1 stick)
½ cup sugar
2 tablespoons cinnamon
Lemon juice (optional)
In a skillet, sauté apples in 4 tablespoons butter until soft. Mix eggs, milk and flour. Put the sautéed apples in a pan and cover with the egg mixture. Bake at 450 degrees until it puffs up and is brown around the edges (about 10 minutes).
Melt ¼ pound butter and pour gently over the baked pancake. Sprinkle lightly with cinnamon sugar mixture and return to the oven for 5 minutes or until the sugar melts. If desired, sprinkle with lemon juice just before serving. Serve with whipped cream and maple syrup if desired.
Mounds Bars
(I like these even better than the candy bars with the same name.)
2 cups graham cracker crumbs
1 stick butter
Crush crackers and add butter. Spread in a 9-by-13-inch cake pan and bake 5 minutes at 350 degrees.
Mix 7 ounces coconut and 1 can Eagle Brand sweetened condensed milk (not canned milk) Top crust with this mixture and bake 10 minutes.
Melt 6 ounces butterscotch chips and 6 ounces chocolate chips and spread on top the bars while they are still hot. Chill and cut into squares.
Phyllis Diller’s Hot Dish
(I don’t recall where this one came from, but it’s quick, easy and tasty.)
1½ pounds ground beef
1 medium onion, diced
1 can cream-style corn
1 10½-ounce can tomatoes with green chilies
1 8-ounce can enchilada sauce
8 ounces grated or shredded cheddar cheese
1 can ripe olives, sliced
Diced canned green chilies (only if you want it a little hotter)
Oregano, cumin and garlic powder to taste
6 large tortillas
1 cup grated Monterey Jack cheese
In large skillet brown the beef, stirring often so the meat crumbles. Combine cooked beef with the next six ingredients. Add the green chilies (if desired) and season with oregano, cumin and garlic to taste.
Tear three tortillas into pieces and spread over the bottom of a shallow baking dish. Spread half the meat mixture over the tortillas. Repeat with remaining tortillas and meat. Sprinkle Monterey Jack cheese over all and bake at 350 degrees for about 20 minutes or until cheese is well melted on top.
Cheddar Potato Pie
(Another easy and inexpensive meal in a dish.)
1 pound hamburger
1 onion, chopped
1/3 cup A1 original sauce
2 cups hot mashed potatoes
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Brown hamburger with onions. Drain off fat. Add A1 Steak Sauce. Bring to a boil. Spoon into a 1½-quart casserole. Mix the potatoes and cheese and spread over the meat mixture. Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until heated through.
Freezer Bread Sticks
3¼ cups flour
¼ teaspoon sugar
1½ teaspoons salt
2 packages dry yeast
1 tablespoon butter
1¼ cups hot water
1 egg white, beaten
1 tablespoon cold water
Toasted sesame seeds or poppy seeds
Combine 1 cup of the flour with sugar, salt and yeast. Add butter. Add water to dry ingredients and beat 2 minutes at medium speed. Add ½ cup flour and beat at high speed for 2 minutes. Stir in more flour to make a soft dough. Turn onto a floured board. Divide dough into 16 pieces. Roll each into an 18-inch rope. Cut each rope into three 6-inch pieces. Place on greased baking sheets, rolling to grease all sides of the dough. Cover with plastic wrap. Freeze until firm. Transfer to plastic bags. Freeze up to 4 weeks.
To bake, remove from freezer, place on ungreased baking sheets, cover and let stand at room temperature about 30 minutes or until thawed. Let rise until doubled, about 15 minutes. Combine beaten egg whites and cold water and brush the bread sticks with that mixture. Sprinkle with seeds or bake plain. Bake at 375 degrees 20 to 25 minutes.
Sour Cream Coffee Cake
½ cup butter
1 cup sugar
3 eggs, beaten
½ pint sour cream
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking powder (½ teaspoon for Salida’s elevation
1 teaspoon soda (½ teaspoon for Salida’s elevation
Pinch of salt
Blend butter and sugar. Add eggs and mix well. Add sour cream and vanilla. Add dry ingredients.
Pour half the mixture into a greased tube pan. Sprinkle mixture of 1 cup chopped nuts, 1 cup sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon over the batter and top with the rest of the batter. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes.
