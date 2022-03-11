For coach Todd Bright, this is certainly not his first rodeo. He has been involved with Salida soccer for 27 years and first started coaching even before that, when he was just 17 years old.
Bright, who started the soccer program in 1995, said, “I’m very proud of where this program has come.”
Excluding the canceled 2020 season, Salida has had seven consecutive winning seasons under Bright. “Every year we hope to make it to the state tournament,” he said. “That’s a reasonable expectation.”
“It’s nice to have a steady coach,” said Toby Lawson, a senior. “He wants us to be intense and win but also have fun; he gets that balance.”
Even going into his 27th year in Salida, Bright remains enthusiastic about teaching and coaching. “They have energy, they have fun,” he said. “It keeps me young.” He said maintaining a work and life balance helps keep him sane. Bright loves to fish in his free time.
“He’s a really good guy,” said sophomore Juliana Anch. “He has a lot of respect for us as players and people.”
Bright will be assisted by Will Lind this year. It is Lind’s first time working with Salida, but he has many years of coaching at the high school, college and club level. Lind coached soccer in Denver before moving to Salida. Bright said, “He loves to coach and he loves working with the kids.”
Lara Fischlein will coach the junior varsity team this season. It is her second year coaching for Salida.
Bright believes the team is capable of getting off to a strong start this season; he said he thinks they can win their first three games before spring break. He said, “I’m looking forward to a great season.”
