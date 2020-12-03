The EPA recommends keeping these things in mind when choosing a portable air cleaner for a residence that can effectively remove viruses:
• Choose a portable air cleaner that is intended for the room size in which it will be used.
• It should meet one of the following criteria: It is designated as High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), it is Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) rated, or the manufacturer states that the device will remove most particles in the size range below 1 micron. Most manufacturers provide this information on the air cleaner packaging, label or website description.
• Do not use air cleaners that intentionally generate ozone in occupied spaces or that do not meet state regulations or industry standards for ozone generation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.