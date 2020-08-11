Men’s Single Occupant Kayak

Rank/Score.    Participant

1 98.23             Hunter Keely

2 104.36           Mark Poindexter

3 116.27           David Gorski

4 118.01           Mike Harvey

5 148.45           Aaron Stephens

Junior (age 15-18)

1 93.17            Kyler Long

2 101.91          Wiley Corra

Cadet (age 14 and younger)

1 96.40           Merle Long

2 108.14         Bryson Long

3 118.06         Jack Shipley

4 128.77        Andrew Delker

5 154.80        Nik Nijhawan

6 165.94        Luca M. Bohn

7 182.34        Tristan Yardley

8 190.89        Isaac Long

Women’s Single Occupant Kayak

Open

1 101.11       Maya Humeau

2 103.18       Hella Pannewig

3 108.00       Jana Freeburn

4 127.10       Joslin Coggin

Junior (age 15-18)

1 116.27       Isabel Long

2 139.79       Amanda Creek

3 172.58       Olivia Y. Spencer

Cadet (age 14 and younger)

1 127.58      Olivia Long

Men’s Single Occupant Canoe

Open

1 89.90       Tren Long

2 110.14     Matt Fritz

3 153.90     Kevin Bronson

Cadet (age 14 and younger)

1 139.00     Jack Shipley

2 173.90     Luca Bohn

Women’s Single Occupant Canoe

Open

1 123.53        Lisa Adams

Junior (age 15-18)

1 209.25       Olivia Spencer

Men’s Two-person canoe

Junior (age 15-18)

1 176.78      Kartik Raghavan

Cadet (age 14 and younger)

1 178.00      Jack Shipley

Single Occupant Open Canoe

Open

1 193.34      Jeff Oxenford

2 233.22      Alyse Oxenford

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.