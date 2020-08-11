Men’s Single Occupant Kayak
Rank/Score. Participant
1 98.23 Hunter Keely
2 104.36 Mark Poindexter
3 116.27 David Gorski
4 118.01 Mike Harvey
5 148.45 Aaron Stephens
Junior (age 15-18)
1 93.17 Kyler Long
2 101.91 Wiley Corra
Cadet (age 14 and younger)
1 96.40 Merle Long
2 108.14 Bryson Long
3 118.06 Jack Shipley
4 128.77 Andrew Delker
5 154.80 Nik Nijhawan
6 165.94 Luca M. Bohn
7 182.34 Tristan Yardley
8 190.89 Isaac Long
Women’s Single Occupant Kayak
Open
1 101.11 Maya Humeau
2 103.18 Hella Pannewig
3 108.00 Jana Freeburn
4 127.10 Joslin Coggin
Junior (age 15-18)
1 116.27 Isabel Long
2 139.79 Amanda Creek
3 172.58 Olivia Y. Spencer
Cadet (age 14 and younger)
1 127.58 Olivia Long
Men’s Single Occupant Canoe
Open
1 89.90 Tren Long
2 110.14 Matt Fritz
3 153.90 Kevin Bronson
Cadet (age 14 and younger)
1 139.00 Jack Shipley
2 173.90 Luca Bohn
Women’s Single Occupant Canoe
Open
1 123.53 Lisa Adams
Junior (age 15-18)
1 209.25 Olivia Spencer
Men’s Two-person canoe
Junior (age 15-18)
1 176.78 Kartik Raghavan
Cadet (age 14 and younger)
1 178.00 Jack Shipley
Single Occupant Open Canoe
Open
1 193.34 Jeff Oxenford
2 233.22 Alyse Oxenford
