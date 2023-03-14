The Colorado State Forest Service is accepting applications until 5 p.m. April 5 for a new grant program designed to assist local governments with their established forest management and wildfire mitigation efforts.
In its first year, the Incentives for Local Government grant program has a $9.5 million funding pool. Local government entities, such as municipalities, counties, cities and special districts, are eligible to apply, according to a press release.
“Effective forest management and wildfire mitigation truly begin at the local level,” Matt McCombs, state forester and State Forest Service director, said in a press release. “This new competitive grant program funded by the Colorado State Legislature helps sustain and expand this critical work.”
Qualifying projects will target forest management or wildfire mitigation efforts at a local level, such as fuel breaks, forest thinning, reducing the amount of fuels contributing to wildfires, and outreach and education efforts.
The state can fund up to 50 or 75 percent of the cost of each awarded project; grant recipients are required to match at least 50 or 25 percent of the total project cost.
Special consideration will be given to applicants who have a dedicated revenue source for wildfire mitigation or forest health. Additionally, projects within higher priority areas identified in the 2020 Colorado Forest Action Plan and projects that emphasize a regional approach are preferred.
Awards will be announced May 3, and the projects must be completed by July 1, 2027.
