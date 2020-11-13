I am so sorry that COVID and life challenges are keeping our family away, but please know we are there in spirt and are so humbled by this great gesture. Henry Ray Lines, born November 5, 1892, was a son, a husband, a father, my great-grandfather and the reason for the celebration today, a beloved and fallen soldier.
I understand from reading about my great-grandfather that people thought of him as a friendly man, with a cheerful disposition and courteous nature. But after reading his letters to my great-grandmother he was much more.
He was also dedicated, loving, optimistic, loyal, caring and above all, patriotic. That patriotism was passed down from generation to generation through stories, letters and simple actions in my family.
From the sweet photos to the letters, it is apparent how much my great-grandparents loved each other and my grandfather, little Charlie.
“Somewhere in France, 9/11/18, Dearest Little Wife and Son”
This is how he starts many of his letters to great-grandma Mabel and grandpa Charlie. He faithfully wrote as often as he could, which was quite often actually.
“As some mail arrived tonight after a long and tiresome wait of about 2 weeks, and believe me, you can’t imagine how happy I feel tonight after receiving a long letter from you. And I am here to tell you that my mind is greatly relieved….”
This is how he begins the last letter he ever wrote my great-grandmother before he was killed in this terrible War, like all others.
“I Remain Forever Yours”
These were the last words he spoke to my grandmother in this final letter.
I imagine the happiness my great-grandmother must have felt that day she opened the final letter from Ray. Although she did not know that these would be the last words, she would see from him, the last time she would check the mail for another letter from him.
What a great honor to be in the lineage of this man so many held with such high esteem. But, with this honor I believe comes a duty to us in order to serve Ray’s memory well and to honor the sacrifice he made for his country.
Our country has just fought a battle as vicious as war, the election. Remember the sacrifices that were made by one humble man and be kind to your fellow man.
No matter what your political affiliation please remember to pray for and be there for our troops, our officials, and our President. We want these people holding these offices to be supported in a way they will never understand.
The honor shown by this one great man, Henry Ray Lines, should be enough to remind us there is good in the world.
We all must find the good within ourselves to share with others. Every single life matter, as is evidenced by this highway dedication special honor.
Remember each and every one of the fallen because of this dark world we live in and shine your light. Be kind, be loving, and be respectful to all your fellow man and be an example to the upcoming generations as the old generations were an example to us.
My father, Charles Drew Lines, Jr., Henry’s grandson, passed away in February this year as one of the most patriotic, loving, kind and wonderful men I have ever known.
He gets those things from his grandpa even though he never met him. Makes me pause to question nature vs nurture, but at the end of the day, goodness prevailed in these men and they leave a legacy of honor that can’t be tarnished.
So, the remaining members of the Lines’ family say thank you for this incredible honor to our family. We will strive to keep the Post proud and to keep Henry’s memory alive.
Kind Regards,
The Lines Family
Danielle Lines (Great Granddaughter)
Brandon Lines (Great-Great Grandson)
Fran Lines (My mother)
