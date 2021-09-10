Seniors
Kate Adams
Kuper Banghart
Hollis Beddingfield
Cecilia Duran
Ella Haynes
Lydia Tonnesen
Talmage Trujillo
Elena Wheeler
Elijah Wilcox
Juniors
Amy Adams
Lane Baker
Izayah Baxter
Alex Hebert
Logan Merriam
Quinn Smith
Tobin Wheeler
Sophomores
Kali Banghart
Cooper Hodge
Jack Landry
Cameron Paine
Otis Shin
Riley Tomkiewicz
Freshmen
Rian Baker
Zac Cates
Hudson Fisher
Marcus Gallegos
Brennan King
Ryan Osness
Luna Paine
Emerson Reed
River Thompson
Zeke Wilcox
