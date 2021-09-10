Seniors

Kate Adams

Kuper Banghart

Hollis Beddingfield

Cecilia Duran

Ella Haynes

Lydia Tonnesen

Talmage Trujillo

Elena Wheeler

Elijah Wilcox

Juniors

Amy Adams

Lane Baker

Izayah Baxter

Alex Hebert

Logan Merriam

Quinn Smith

Tobin Wheeler

Sophomores

Kali Banghart

Cooper Hodge

Jack Landry

Cameron Paine

Otis Shin

Riley Tomkiewicz

Freshmen

Rian Baker

Zac Cates

Hudson Fisher

Marcus Gallegos

Brennan King

Ryan Osness

Luna Paine

Emerson Reed

River Thompson

Zeke Wilcox

