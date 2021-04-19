• Rescinds and replaces PHO 20-36 COVID-19 Dial and PHO 20-29 Voluntary and Elective Surgeries and Procedures
• Requires compliance with Executive Order D 2020 138, as amended and extended, concerning face coverings
• Requires all businesses and government entities consider reasonable accommodations for individuals who cannot access or cannot take COVID-19 vaccines, follow the mask executive order, and strongly encourages following Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment sector guidance for disease mitigation
• Requires 6 feet distancing and masks for mass indoor gatherings, defined as gatherings in public indoor spaces that exceed 100 individuals, and caps these gatherings to no more than 500 people absent a variance.
• Exempts places of worship, retail settings, restaurants that have seated dining and do not have gathering spaces that allow for more than 100 people to congregate, and allows local public health agencies to approve prom and graduation plans in excess of these caps in accordance with Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment guidance.
• Requires schools to follow the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment schools and child care outbreak guidance and further requires that when learning is all remote, extracurricular activities are not authorized in person.
• Requires Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment approval of all outdoor seated, ticketed event venues in excess of 30,000 square feet, in consultation with the local public health agency.
• Continues existing hospital reporting requirements.
• Continues authority for Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to require additional restrictions for any county when a county’s resident hospitalizations threaten to exceed 85 percent of hospital or hospital system capacity.
