Lee Lewis is once again the head girls basketball coach at Salida High School.
Lewis, who is also Salida’s head baseball coach, previously coached both the Spartan boys’ and girls’ basketball programs.
“It’s a different feeling, but it’s a blessing to be back on the floor,” Lewis said.
The team was able to hold some optional open gyms before the season started, enabling the players and new coach to get to know each other a little.
Lewis said the athletes’ effort and energy are critical to the team’s success.
So far, the team has been focusing on defense and minimizing turnovers on offense.
Lewis said last year Salida allowed 52 points per game while scoring 30 per game. “We have to meet in the middle,” he said. “If we can keep our opponents to 40 points or less, we really have a chance to be in the game and possibly win it.”
Lewis switched the team’s defense to a zone and said he’s been constantly working with the players to keep the ball out of the middle of the court.
While he hopes the team’s pressure defense will force some turnovers, taking care of the ball on offense is equally important.
“We have to value the ball,” he said. “Every possession we get is valuable and crucial to the outcome of the game.”
The pandemic has also changed how Lewis has been able to coach, like forcing him to sub players more to keep them fresh while having to wear masks. “They need more breaks, but the girls have been troopers,” he said.
Watching the team win its season opener at Center also had a unique feel .
“In my 45 years coaching, it was very unique and touching for me,” Lewis said. “To see them jump up in the center (of the court after the win), I was so excited.”
Seniors Raley Patch, Rachel Pelino and Jayda Winkler will lead the team this year.
“Where they go, we go,” Lewis said.
The coach also said juniors Ari Howell, Emma Wilkins, Caitlyn Smith and Toby Lawson as well as sophomores Sarah Chick, Ally Post, Laurin Collins and others will have important roles this season.
“We’ll need to rely on every one of them,” Lewis said.
Unfortunately, the team will likely be without Isabeau Kaess this season. Kaess started as a freshman last year, but was injured recently.
Getting through the season safe and healthy is another one if its goals. Salida will have to play at least seven games to be eligible for the postseason.
“We’ll take it one game at a time, hope we can get through the year and send our seniors off with a good season,” Lewis said. “I can’t see the kids regressing; they’ve bought in and believe in the process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.