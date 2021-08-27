Chaffee County currently has a full vaccination rate of 65.5 percent of the eligible population, 12 years old and older. The target goal for vaccinations was set at 70 percent by the state.
Surrounding counties’ vaccination percentage rates currently sit at:
Gunnison 71.5
Pitkin 69.1
Lake 58.7
Park 47
Fremont 45.1
Saguache 42.3
