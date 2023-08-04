‘Best of’ approaches

Cast your vote for the Best of Salida!
The Mountain Mail's annual just-for-fun survey goes live for 2023 on Aug. 15. This is the 12th year of this fun local tradition that was started in 2012.
The deadline to submit nominations is 5 p.m. Sept. 15.
Winners will be notified in late September, and a special edition celebrating the winners will be published in October.
Printed surveys will be in the paper on Tuesdays and can be returned to The Mountain Mail at 125 E. Second St. in Salida, or mailed to: The Mountain Mail, P.O. Box 189, Salida, CO 81201.
Fill it out online at bit.ly/bestofsalida2023; there will also be a link on TheMountainMail.com and The Mountain Mail's Facebook page.
