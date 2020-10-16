Polling centers and drop box locations in Chaffee County:
Salida
Salida Voter Service and Polling Center (Salida Clerk’s Office): 104 Crestone Ave. Hours of operation: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-noon Oct. 24 and Oct. 31, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day, Nov. 3.
24 hour Drop box: 104 Crestone Ave.
Buena Vista
Buena Vista Voter Service and Polling Center (Buena Vista Community Center): 715 E. Main St., Buena Vista. Hours of operation: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 2, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Election Day, Nov. 3.
24-hour Drop Box: 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista .
Poncha Springs
Poncha Springs Voter Service and Polling Center (Chaffee County Fairgrounds): 10165 County Road 120, Poncha Springs. Hours of operation: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 2, 7 a.m.-7p.m. Election Day, Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.