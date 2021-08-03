Market Beef Results
Maci Pridemore Grand Champion Market Beef
Jacob Walke Reserve Grand Champion Market Beef
Market Class
Class 1
Life Richardson Champion
Brayden Pridemore Reserve
Abe Richardson Blue
Kamryn Everett Blue
Noah Bearss Blue
Class 2
Eoin Blackburn Champion
Daniel Richardson Reserve
Joseph Bearss Reserve
Class 3
Finnigan Blackburn Champion
Casen Pridemore Reserve
Isaac Bearss Blue
Class 4
Maci Pridemore Champion
Jacob Walke Reserve
Cory Pridemore Blue
Class 5
Kaitlyn Walke Champion
Ben Hatfield Reserve
Molly McMurry Blue
Showmanship
Senior Division
Molly McMurry Champion
Isaac Bearss Reserve Champion
Brayden Pridemore Blue
Life Richardson Blue
Noah Bearss Blue
Kaitlyn Walke Blue
Abe Richardson Blue
Eoin Blackburn Blue
Daniel Richardson Blue
Junior Division
Finnigan Blackburn Champion
Jacob Walke Reserve Champion
Cory Pridemore Blue
Kamryn Everett Blue
Maci Pridemore Blue
Casen Pridemore Blue
Ben Hatfield Blue
Joseph Bearss Blue
