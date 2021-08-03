Market Beef Results

Maci Pridemore                               Grand Champion Market Beef

Jacob Walke                      Reserve Grand Champion Market Beef

 

Market Class

Class 1

Life Richardson                                                                    Champion

Brayden Pridemore                                                                Reserve

Abe Richardson                                                                             Blue

Kamryn Everett                                                                              Blue

Noah Bearss                                                                                   Blue

 

Class 2

Eoin Blackburn                                                                     Champion

Daniel Richardson                                                                  Reserve

Joseph Bearss                                                                          Reserve

 

Class 3

Finnigan Blackburn                                                             Champion

Casen Pridemore                                                                    Reserve

Isaac Bearss                                                                                    Blue

 

Class 4

Maci Pridemore                                                                   Champion

Jacob Walke                                                                             Reserve

Cory Pridemore                                                                             Blue

 

Class 5

Kaitlyn Walke                                                                       Champion

Ben Hatfield                                                                             Reserve

Molly McMurry                                                                             Blue

 

Showmanship

Senior Division

Molly McMurry                                                                   Champion

Isaac Bearss                                                           Reserve Champion

Brayden Pridemore                                                                       Blue

Life Richardson                                                                              Blue

Noah Bearss                                                                                   Blue

Kaitlyn Walke                                                                                 Blue

Abe Richardson                                                                             Blue

Eoin Blackburn                                                                               Blue

Daniel Richardson                                                                         Blue

 

Junior Division

Finnigan Blackburn                                                             Champion

Jacob Walke                                                          Reserve Champion

Cory Pridemore                                                                             Blue

Kamryn Everett                                                                              Blue

Maci Pridemore                                                                             Blue

Casen Pridemore                                                                           Blue

Ben Hatfield                                                                                   Blue

Joseph Bearss                                                                                Blue

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.