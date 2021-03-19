Seniors

David Anderson 

Raymond Clinton

Gabe Gentile

River Holmbeck

Juniors

Braden Collins

Braden Martellaro

Brewer Matthews

Cayden Mazza

Zaden Redfeather

Elijah Wyble

Sophomores

Chase Diesslin

Eddie Glaser

Drew Johnson

Preston Martin

Juan Orejel-Rivera

Freshman

Matias Anderson

Dylan Blades

Karl Brown

Ben Clayton

Drake Carter

Daniel Edgington

Hunter Garcia

Connor Gentile

Chris Graf

Caiven Lake

Anthony Ortiz

Brayden Pridemore

Kent Shields

Ashton Walker

Jase Young

