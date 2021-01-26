Chaffee County has a strong Baby and Me Tobacco Free program offering free counseling for pregnant women as well as vouchers for free diapers and wipes for women who quit and stay tobacco free.
The program was created to reduce the burden of tobacco use in pregnant and post partum women.
Those who quit smoking are less likely to have premature and low birth weight babies and the change also reduces the damaging effects of secondhand smoke on their children.
Anyone who smokes or who recently quit smoking and is pregnant qualifies for the program. More information can be found in the Chaffee County Public Health Website under Baby & Me Tobacco Free.
Quitting smoking is the most important thing a pregnant woman can do to protect her health and that of her baby.
Chaffee County Public Health is committed to help women quit.
Bev Orrill, a tobacco treatment specialist, is the director of the Baby and Me Tobacco Free program and can work with clients who are interested in tobacco cessation.
Smoking is also a big risk factor for cardio vascular disease and she can also work with cardio vascular disease, diabetes and tobacco cessation.
For more information call 719-530-2572 or email borrill@chaffeecounty.org or Rebecca Rice at rrice@chaffeecounty.org.
