Not a lot about him could have been termed hip or politically correct. He’d spent time in the navy and it showed, both in the color of his humor and his occasional choice of speech. He cared little for matters sartorial. Yet his eyes radiated warmth and mischief, creased with the lines that come with regular laughter. His handshake along with his gaze drew you close, its warmth lingering long after its release.
People came from near and far just to fish with him, to spend a few hours with him on the banks of a river whose mood and nuance he knew better than anybody. Anglers half his age struggled to keep up with his goat-like agility and energy as he negotiated steep banks, hopped boulder to boulder, or stood mid-stream, slight frame planted firmly against the current.
“Hit it!” he’d command as a dry fly or bobber hesitated ever so slightly on the water’s surface and the doubting angler that did so would likely feel the weight of a fish they would otherwise have simply not been aware of. “Change the plane of your cast, chop the line down through the wind, not at it,” he’d offer, and suddenly the wind that hitherto had been an impediment became a non-factor.
“Ten minutes of watching is worth an hour of fishing,” was one of his mantras. If he wasn’t fishing, he’d be observing. Rare days when he wasn’t guiding would be spent moving from place to place along the river, mentally noting the time and place of the emergence of insects and the reactions of the fish, getting answers to questions that in turn asked ever more as they came to him in a constant stream, like the river itself. From these observations came the inspiration for famous fly patterns that have not only become the bedrock of many a western angler’s fly box, but in an age of flashy synthetics remind an angler how simple a fly really can be.
This constant desire to share his knowledge led to more than one angler looking up from their solitary contemplation to find him standing there, less concerned with their presence on his private land than helping them with their technique. Many a friendship began with the words “Would you like to me help you catch that fish over there?” He imparted this knowledge to many others he never net through multiple books and publications.
The sight of his old red pick up at a pull off along the river will be missed. With that sight came the knowledge that out there was a man and his river, as much as anyone can know and possess such a thing. While the river still flows, so in my mind will there be places where, floating around a bend or hiking up a bank he will be present, watching, smiling, sharing still his warmth and wisdom.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.