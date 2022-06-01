The Salida High School girls’ golf team finished 11th overall at the Colorado High School Activities Association 3A state golf championships Wednesday in Broomfield, with a team score of 607.
Freshman Kyndra Johnson improved from 14th place Tuesday to medal at 10th place Wednesday.
“Today went really well, despite the weather,” coach Tami Smith said Wednesday. “The rain stopped in the morning, but it was overcast all day, but I think our girls played better for it. They improved their scores from yesterday.”
St. Mary’s Academy from Englewood won with a team score of 480. Prospect Ridge Academy from Broomfield took second with a 523, while Kent Denver of Englewood was third with a 540.
The Lady Cardinals of Elizabeth were the only other team in the Lady Spartans’ region to make the championships, and they finished 12th with a team score of 610.
The Salida team finished at 12th place Tuesday, the tournament’s first day, but improved scores on Wednesday pushed them into 11th place of 15 teams, with a team score of 607 overall.
On Tuesday, the Lady Spartans faced challenges early due to cold and rainy weather. Coach Russ Johnson said the golf course had been difficult, and the golfers had to make further shots than they are used to.
Kyndra Johnson shot an 88 Tuesday, finishing in 14th place individually, which was the best performance by a Lady Spartan Tuesday. Coach Johnson said she was still struggling with a lingering wrist issue but she would try to battle through.
Kaelin Martellaro, a freshman, finished in 61st place Tuesday, while sophomore Elise Tanner was at 67th. Martellaro shot a 110 and Tanner a 115. Senior Mya Rollo was 77th after posting a 120.
On Wednesday Kyndra Johnson shot an 82 to finish with a 170 total, which was good enough for 10th place and a medal.
“I’m really proud of Kyndra,” Smith said. “She has been battling through that injury all season. She really stepped up and played tough today.”
Martellaro carded a 103 Wednesday, shaving seven strokes off her Tuesday score to finish in a tie for 59th.
“So proud of Kaelin for making it to state as a freshman,” Smith said. “She takes direction really well and always strives to be better.”
Tanner moved up one stop to finish 66th, along with two other girls, shooting a 109 on Wednesday and 224 overall.
“This was Elise’s first time at state, and we’re very proud,” Smith said. “Coach Johnson helped her change her swing this year, and that really helped her hit straight and narrow. I’m so proud of the work she put in this season.”
Rollo improved from her 120 on Tuesday to a 115 on Wednesday and moved up to finish in a tie for 76th place, with a 235 total.
“Maya made state last year as a junior and now as our only senior,” Smith said. “We are proud of her and are really going to miss her next year. I hope she continues playing.”
With only one senior and no juniors on the team this year, the Lady Spartans are young compared to most teams playing at their level, Smith said.
“I’m hoping the team will take a turn at state for at least the next three years,” Smith said. “We have room to improve. I hope we see some incoming eighth-grade girls who are interested in playing. I really want to thank the parents, the community and our coaching staff for their continued support this year as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.